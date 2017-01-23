P.E.I. Fishermen's Association aims to get to the bottom of ocean temperatures
A project planned for this summer will take climate change science to the home of P.E.I.'s lucrative lobster fishery: the bottom of the Northumberland Strait. "My understanding is that in the states, south, it's becoming too warm for the species there," said Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientist Joel Chasse.
