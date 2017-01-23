P.E.I. film Bluefin to make U.S. premiere at Santa Barbara Film Festival
Filmmaker John Hopkins is preparing for the Santa Barbara Film Festival where his documentary will make its U.S. debut. P.E.I.-based filmmaker John Hopkins' most recent documentary, Bluefin has been accepted to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in the "social justice" category.
