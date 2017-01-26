P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture hold...

P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture holding annual meeting Friday

Read more: The Guardian

The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture will highlight its successes of the past year and look forward to future projects during its annual meeting Friday. The 76th annual meeting takes place at Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown, and will include a business meeting, discussion on resolutions and speakers.

