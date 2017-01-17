P.E.I. economy can beat the odds, says Premier Wade MacLauchlan
Prince Edward Island's economy has the ability to beat the odds and do well in spite of national or global downward trends, but only if Islanders "hustle" and build on existing successes. This was the message delivered by Premier Wade MacLauchlan in his 2017 state-of-the-province address at the rotary clubs of P.E.I. annual dinner in Charlottetown.
