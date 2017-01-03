Online trolls target all-female cover of Atlantic Business Magazine
The executive editor of Atlantic Business Magazine says she was taken aback by negative comments on a cover featuring dozens of prominent local women. Dawn Chafe said she has received some "incredibly negative and actually shocking comments" on Twitter ahead of the release of the new issue, which hits newsstands Thursday.
