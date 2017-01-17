Online music studio sets up shop in C...

Online music studio sets up shop in Charlottetown

53 min ago

Chris Erhardt said there was a need for an affordable studio that allows musicians with little financial means to record quality music without having to pay as much for a studio visit. A new company on P.E.I. wants to make the often costly process of producing music cheaper and more accessible by giving singers and songwriters access to an online recording studio.

Prince Edward Island

