Online music studio sets up shop in Charlottetown
Chris Erhardt said there was a need for an affordable studio that allows musicians with little financial means to record quality music without having to pay as much for a studio visit. A new company on P.E.I. wants to make the often costly process of producing music cheaper and more accessible by giving singers and songwriters access to an online recording studio.
