One dead, two presumed dead after going through the ice in Nunavut

Saturday Read more: The Guardian

Police say four men were travelling on the ice from Rankin Inlet to Arviat but fell through near the community of Whale Cove. Police say it's believed they were using a large snowmobile to transport a truck and snowmobiles when the accident occurred.

