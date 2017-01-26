Nuns making second attempt at establi...

Nuns making second attempt at establishing a convent in P.E.I.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A second attempt by a group of Ontario-based Catholic nuns to establish a convent in Summerside took its first step forward Wednesday night. A meeting was held at city hall to give the public a chance to comment on the rezoning of 403 Granville St. from high density residential to institutional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... 3 hr CRA waste of skin 1
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... 11 hr Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan 20 stupid move 1
News Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ... Jan 16 another needs 2 b... 1
News Wind warning on Confederation Bridge Jan 7 Long Drop then swim 1
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 2
News Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite Dec '16 TTC eh take the car 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,643 • Total comments across all topics: 278,274,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC