North Rustico Fire Department looking for more volunteers

Fire Chief Alison Larkin of the North Rustico Fire Department is looking for volunteers that are committed to serving the community. Fire Chief Alison Larkin said she would like to see the number of volunteers expand to 25 to 30. The department currently has 22 volunteer members.

Prince Edward Island

