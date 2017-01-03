No slowing down for Charlottetown Farmers Market
Plans are underway at the Charlottetown Farmers Market to allow venders to set up outside by next winter. Even though Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve fell on Saturdays, market manager Bernie Plourde said the market continued to be busy as people stuck to their regular routine.
