No slowing down for Charlottetown Far...

No slowing down for Charlottetown Farmers Market

53 min ago

Plans are underway at the Charlottetown Farmers Market to allow venders to set up outside by next winter. Even though Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve fell on Saturdays, market manager Bernie Plourde said the market continued to be busy as people stuck to their regular routine.

Prince Edward Island

