New Year's Eve weather looks promising
The first day of 2017 on P.E.I. is expected to be around zero degrees but with some rain. Environment Canada's forecast for most of the province Saturday calls for sunny skies throughout the day, with temperatures staying above -10 C New Year's Day will be warmer, Environment Canada says.
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|I RENOUNCE MO
|3
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec 1
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
|Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ...
|Oct '16
|Cambridge Probian
|2
|Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a...
|Sep '16
|a USA beaver 2
|1
