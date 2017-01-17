New P.E.I. exhibition places emerging Island artists in the public eye
Four up-and-coming P.E.I. visual artists are showing their work in a group exhibition at the Confederation Centre Art Gallery this month. This event will also mark the opening of the historic watercolours exhibition, "Introducing Caroline Louisa Daly".
