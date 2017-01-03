New film festival plans 'a deeper dive'

New film festival plans 'a deeper dive'

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: CBC News

A new film event this summer in Charlottetown will provide an opportunity for in-depth discussion of the movies screened. The P.E.I. Film, Food and Ideas Festival will be designed to allow people to discuss the film and engage with the filmmakers and experts after each screening, rather than rush off to another movie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... Dec 26 I RENOUNCE MO 3
News Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite Dec 11 TTC eh take the car 1
News Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick... Dec '16 UNMATRIXED 2
Local product highlights awesome Island producers Nov '16 topfeedca 1
News P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ... Nov '16 USAers hope 2 mov... 1
News Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ... Oct '16 Cambridge Probian 2
News Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a... Sep '16 a USA beaver 2 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,634 • Total comments across all topics: 277,616,840

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC