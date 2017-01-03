New film festival plans 'a deeper dive'
A new film event this summer in Charlottetown will provide an opportunity for in-depth discussion of the movies screened. The P.E.I. Film, Food and Ideas Festival will be designed to allow people to discuss the film and engage with the filmmakers and experts after each screening, rather than rush off to another movie.
