'Must be genetic': P.E.I. siblings off to curling nationals
P.E.I. siblings Noah and Rachel O'Connor will both be competing at the Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Victoria, B.C., from Jan. 21-29. Two curlers from P.E.I. will have family close by when they compete at the Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Victoria, B.C., next week.
