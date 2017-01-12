'Missing Senior Network' could be a lifesaver
Calling 911 is the right call to make to start the search for a person with dementia or Alzheimer's who may be wandering into trouble, notes David McMillan, owner of Home Instead Senior Care in Charlottetown. McMillan would also like people to tap into the Missing Senior Network, a new, free alert system to help P.E.I. families find missing seniors with dementia or Alzheimer's.
