Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted permission to return to P.E.I.
There are 1 comment on the The Guardian story from Thursday, titled Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted permission to return to P.E.I..
A former P.E.I. Presbyterian minister has had the conditions of his bail varied to allow him to return to P.E.I. Harold Alan Stewart, 66, faces 22 charges in Ontario relating to the defrauding of two people in Oshawa. He's scheduled to appear in court in Durham Region Courthouse on Feb. 13 for pre-trial.
Toronto, Canada
#1 Thursday
