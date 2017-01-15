Minister accused of fraud in Ontario ...

Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted permission to return to P.E.I.

There are 1 comment on the The Guardian story from Thursday, titled Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted permission to return to P.E.I.. In it, The Guardian reports that:

A former P.E.I. Presbyterian minister has had the conditions of his bail varied to allow him to return to P.E.I. Harold Alan Stewart, 66, faces 22 charges in Ontario relating to the defrauding of two people in Oshawa. He's scheduled to appear in court in Durham Region Courthouse on Feb. 13 for pre-trial.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Atlantic

Toronto, Canada

#1 Thursday
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton-hills-on...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Fri Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Fri Pharting Phart 3
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan 20 stupid move 1
News Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ... Jan 16 another needs 2 b... 1
News Wind warning on Confederation Bridge Jan 7 Long Drop then swim 1
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... Dec '16 TOMSMOMMA 2
News Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite Dec '16 TTC eh take the car 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,674 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC