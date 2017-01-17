McCarville, Mallett, MacPhee join Canadian women's curling championship field
Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville, Prince Edward Island's Robyn MacPhee and B.C.'s Marla Mallett have won their way into the Canadian women's curling championship field. Mallett downed Diane Gushulak 6-3 in the B.C. provincial women's final Sunday night in Duncan, B.C. MacPhee stole singles in the ninth and 10th ends to beat Veronica Smith 7-5 in the P.E.I. final in Summerside.
