Maritime Electric sending crews to New Brunswick to help with power outages
P.E.I.'s Maritime Electric says it's sending crews to New Brunswick on Sunday to help that province restore power to customers after last week's ice storm. As of Sunday morning, more than 31,000 NB Power customers were still without power.
