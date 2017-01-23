Man smashes into Charlottetown apartment this morning
Police received a 911 call early this morning, at 4:20 a.m., about the sound of breaking glass in the vicinity of Westcomb Cres. Police arrived and discovered a suspect had broken into an apartment.
