Man on P.E.I. gets one day in jail for running stop sign while drunk

A P.E.I. man who caused an accident after running a stop sign while drunk was sentenced Thursday to one day in jail. CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. - A 52-year-old man who refused to give the police a breath sample after staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital thought he was going to drive while impaired was fined $1,000 Thursday.

