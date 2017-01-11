Liberal MLA vows to fight school closure in his district
A Liberal MLA whose constituents are affected by one of the proposed school closures on P.E.I. says he will fight to keep St. Louis Elementary open. "I'm not convinced that closing St. Louis will have better outcomes for students, and until that time I'm going to stand behind the people of the area and do what I can to support their needs," said Hal Perry, whose District 27 provides about 70 per cent of the students who attend the school, which is in District 26. On Tuesday, the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch released its draft recommendations on how to address underutilized or overcrowded schools in the province.
