Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
More than 400 employees at the Surrey Tax Centre are wondering about their future after relocation notices were distributed this month. Roughly 330 employees will have the option of accepting a similar job at other Revenue Canada offices, or accept a lower-paying position in Surrey, said South Surrey-White Rock MP Dianne Watts .
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan 16
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec '16
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
