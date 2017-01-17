'It's disheartening': Owner of stolen ATMs on P.E.I. offers $500 reward
The owner of three ATMs stolen on P.E.I. is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the crimes. "Hopefully if they get caught, they get a few years in jail," said Michael Gaudet, who owns A-OK Fast Cash ATM Rental Sales & Services, which includes more than 60 machines across the Maritimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Mon
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|Jan 10
|PET
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|Winter storm warnings issued in Atlantic Canada...
|Jan 7
|Nature
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec '16
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC