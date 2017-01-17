Islanders with non-urgent healthcare needs asked to avoid emergency departments
Health PEI is encouraging Islanders to go to a walk-in clinic or to their primary care provider for non-urgent health needs. Health PEI is encouraging Islanders to visit their primary-care provider or a walk-in clinic rather than attend an emergency department for non-urgent health care issues due to above-average patient volumes during the winter.
