Island police take delivery of more high-powered guns
Municipal police forces on P.E.I. have added more high-powered rifles to their arsenals - free, surplus military weapons from the Canada's Armed Forces. Charlottetown police took delivery of ten carbine rifles in recent weeks from the department of national defence, in addition to one purchased a year ago.
