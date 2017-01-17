Island entrepreneurs ready to start p...

Island entrepreneurs ready to start pressing vinyl on P.E.I.

Rob Price, Kaneshii Vinyl Press, says the factory to be set up in Charlottetown will be capable of pressing up to 1.5 million records a year. A group of Island entrepreneurs are riding the wave of what they say is a resurgence in consumer demand for vinyl LPs - with plans to start pressing records in Charlottetown this spring.

