Island-born Broadway star to be showcased in new musical
John Stromberg became one of Broadway's most prominent composers and musical directors in the late 19th century. Stromberg was one of Broadway's most beloved composers and conductors in the late 19th century, although Barnes said most Islanders today have probably never heard of him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan 16
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|Jan 10
|PET
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|Winter storm warnings issued in Atlantic Canada...
|Jan 7
|Nature
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec '16
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC