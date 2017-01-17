How P.E.I. students see the ideal city of the future
Anna Paquet, a Grade 8 student at Grace Christian School in Charlottetown, says her group focused on creating spaces for active and engaged citizens. Students on P.E.I. have created models of what their ideal city would look like 100 years in the future - and it includes greener transportation and healthy living.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Fri
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan 16
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec '16
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC