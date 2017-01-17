House fire in New Annan kills woman, toddler safe
A house fire in New Annan, P.E.I., in the early hours of Wednesday has claimed the life of one woman, say firefighters. Firefighters were called to the scene around 12:50 a.m., and arrived shortly after 1 a.m., said Rodney Hickey, acting fire chief with the Kensington Fire Department.
