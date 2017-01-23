Holland College concert to raise money for music program
Holland College's School of Performing Arts alumni and instructors are putting on a concert to raise money to buy much-needed equipment for the school's expanding music performance program. The program has been growing steadily over the past five years, said Alan White, an instructor at the college who spoke with CBC Mainstreet about the upcoming show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan 16
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec '16
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC