Health-care offers from Ottawa not good enough, minister says
Robert Henderson, P.E.I.'s health minister, said health care deals with Ottawa aren't good enough for providing the services Canadians expect. P.E.I. remains the only Atlantic province without a federal health-care deal, but provincial Health Minister Robert Henderson said offers from Ottawa haven't measured up.
