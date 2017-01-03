Government of P.E.I. attracts expansi...

Government of P.E.I. attracts expansion plans of SongCat Music Inc.

Founded in 2015 with a striking record of completing more than 650 projects, the business is already operating in the U.S. The Prince Edward Island office will focus on building new technology, which will make professional music production more accessible to songwriters and other musicians regardless of location or financial status. " SongCat is your one-stop online recording studio for all your music production needs.

