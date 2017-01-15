Girls making an impact at Spud Hockey Tournament
The Spud Hockey Tournament in Charlottetown doesn't have separate boys and girls divisions this year, but an organizer has noticed more girls participating in this year's event. "Especially at the younger age groups, atom and peewee age groups, I'm noticing more [girls] this year than I have in the past," said tournament co-chair Jeff Young.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan 27
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan 26
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan 16
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec '16
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC