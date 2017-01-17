Funerals Tuesday for 2 people killed in head-on collision
Funerals will be held Tuesday for Scott Dawson and Melissa Lank who were killed in head-on collision Jan. 19. Funeral services will be held Tuesday for Scott Dawson and Melissa Lank, both drivers killed in a head-on crash in Central Bedeque, P.E.I. on Jan. 19. The funeral mass for Dawson, 53. will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi in Cornwall, P.E.I. Dawson, a married father of six children was the former president of the Prince Edward Island Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association. He is remembered in his obituary as a "devoted father and husband, kind neighbour, and dedicated community builder."
