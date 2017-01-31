'Fight it together': Like P.E.I., Ontario group fighting potential school closures

The spokesperson for an Ontario-based organization told CBC's Island Morning Monday that Queen's Park is considering closing some 600 schools in that province, mostly in rural areas. Susan MacKenzie said the Ontario Alliance Against School Closures wrote to the education minister in response last fall requesting a moratorium on school closures until the province introduced a "more democratic" Pupil Accommodation Review Guideline and committed "fair" funding for rural and northern communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.