'Fight it together': Like P.E.I., Ontario group fighting potential school closures
The spokesperson for an Ontario-based organization told CBC's Island Morning Monday that Queen's Park is considering closing some 600 schools in that province, mostly in rural areas. Susan MacKenzie said the Ontario Alliance Against School Closures wrote to the education minister in response last fall requesting a moratorium on school closures until the province introduced a "more democratic" Pupil Accommodation Review Guideline and committed "fair" funding for rural and northern communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan 27
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan 26
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan 16
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec '16
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC