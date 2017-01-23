Feminine hygiene kits gift of P.E.I. organization to Kenyan girls
Smith is co-ordinating a project to provide hundreds of school girls in Mikinduri, a poor rural area in Kenya, with washable and reusable feminine hygiene kits. Women across P.E.I. have been spending many hours - 240 or so collectively - preparing kits that each include an instruction sheet, two sanitary pads, eight washable liners, soap and two pairs of panties.
