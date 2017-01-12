Farmers fight to keep cows healthy in...

Farmers fight to keep cows healthy in extreme temperature swings

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: CBC News

Cattle are vulnerable when there are wild shifts in temperature. Dr. John Drake said added moisture in the air circulates existing bacteria in cows and can cause pneumonia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test Jan 10 PET 1
News Wind warning on Confederation Bridge Jan 7 Long Drop then swim 1
News Winter storm warnings issued in Atlantic Canada... Jan 7 Nature 1
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 2
News Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite Dec '16 TTC eh take the car 1
News Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick... Dec '16 UNMATRIXED 2
Local product highlights awesome Island producers Nov '16 topfeedca 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,804 • Total comments across all topics: 277,880,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC