Farmer Alex Docherty intends to fight pesticide charges
A former chair of the P.E.I. Potato Board has been charged with four pesticide infractions - something he says he intends to fight in court. Alex Docherty, 54, of Elmwood, P.E.I., has been charged with four counts under P.E.I.'s Pesticide Control Act: use of a pesticide without holding an applicator certificate; allowing a pesticide to be discharged in a manner not permitted by the manufacturer's label; failure to keep records of air temperature, wind speed and direction; and failure to keep records of trade name and PCP Act number of the pesticide applied.
