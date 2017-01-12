Family of Calgary couple and their fi...

Family of Calgary couple and their five-year-old grandson still feeling pain

The family of a Calgary couple and their grandson who disappeared two years ago has issued a statement days before a suspect goes to trial. Douglas Garland, who is 56, was arrested after Alvin and Kathy Liknes and five-year-old Nathan O'Brien disappeared in June 2014.

