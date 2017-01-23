Fallen trees on highways expected to be a challenge in storm
Highway maintenance workers are checking their gear in preparation for a major ice storm expected to hit P.E.I. overnight. "We expect we'll probably have to be dealing with some fallen branches, fallen trees, that sort of thing," said Darren Chaisson, director of highway maintenance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan 20
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan 16
|another needs 2 b...
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec '16
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC