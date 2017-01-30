Ex-Mountie claims police violated his rights
The lawyer for 43-year-old Jeffrey Rae Gillis, a former P.E.I. RCMP officer facing weapons charges, argued on the opening day of Gillis's trial that police violated his rights. Gillis has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges including possession of prohibited weapons, breach of trust by a police officer and making false statements to a peace officer.
