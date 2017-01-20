Environmental film follows oil industry to the ends of the Earth
The film moves from the Arctic to the hot deserts of the southern U.S.A. The UPEI Environmental Studies Society and Save Our Seas and Shores will co-host a screening of To the Ends of the Earth , a film that follows concerned citizens living at the frontiers of extreme oil and gas extraction. David Lavallee, the film's creator, will join the audience via Skype for a discussion afterwards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|I RENOUNCE MO
|3
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
|Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ...
|Oct '16
|Cambridge Probian
|2
|Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a...
|Sep '16
|a USA beaver 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC