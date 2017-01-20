Environmental film follows oil industry to the ends of the Earth

The film moves from the Arctic to the hot deserts of the southern U.S.A. The UPEI Environmental Studies Society and Save Our Seas and Shores will co-host a screening of To the Ends of the Earth , a film that follows concerned citizens living at the frontiers of extreme oil and gas extraction. David Lavallee, the film's creator, will join the audience via Skype for a discussion afterwards.

