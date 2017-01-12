EDITORIAL: Better learning
The breath and scope of the school change report is still reverberating across Prince Edward Island. Few observers predicted it would go into so much detail and herald so much upheaval The recommended closure of five elementary schools - four of them in rural P.E.I. - highlighted the report from the Public Schools Branch.
