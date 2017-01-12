Eastern P.E.I. Chamber of Commerce di...

Eastern P.E.I. Chamber of Commerce disappointed in school closure recommendations

Read more: The Guardian

The Eastern P.E.I. Chamber of Commerce joined the chorus of disappointment with the Public Schools Branch recommendations to close five Island schools. The Montague-based chamber issued a news release Wednesday encouraging the government to consider the wider implications of the recommended closures, which include Georgetown Elementary and Belfast Consolidated.

