Eastern P.E.I. Chamber of Commerce disappointed in school closure recommendations
The Eastern P.E.I. Chamber of Commerce joined the chorus of disappointment with the Public Schools Branch recommendations to close five Island schools. The Montague-based chamber issued a news release Wednesday encouraging the government to consider the wider implications of the recommended closures, which include Georgetown Elementary and Belfast Consolidated.
