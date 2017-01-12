Credit union helps with school breakf...

Credit union helps with school breakfasts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Journal-Pioneer

The Credit Union and the school share the belief that eating breakfast has great benefits, providing improvements in academic achievements, behaviour and concentration. We are starting off January with a series of free business and financial literacy sessions presented by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test Tue PET 1
News Wind warning on Confederation Bridge Jan 7 Long Drop then swim 1
News Winter storm warnings issued in Atlantic Canada... Jan 7 Nature 1
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 2
News Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite Dec '16 TTC eh take the car 1
News Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick... Dec '16 UNMATRIXED 2
Local product highlights awesome Island producers Nov '16 topfeedca 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC