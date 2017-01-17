Come anytime: hospitals move to 24/7 visiting hours
The Horizon Health Network relaxed its policy surrounding visiting hours in February 2016, allowing people to have a family member or a partner in care with them "at any time of the day or night," according to Margaret Melanson, Horizon Health vice-president of quality and patient-centred care. Time was, visitors would be shooed away from their loved ones in the hospital at the end of visiting hours.
