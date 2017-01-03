CNN rates Penang among top 17

GEORGE TOWN: Once again Penang is recognised internationally when named as one of 17 must visit destinations in 2017 by CNN. The State, which is known as Pearl Island, was second behind Prince Edward Island, Canada and was among three destinations in Asia listed in the chart other than Thailand and China.

Prince Edward Island

