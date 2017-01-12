City man faces charges for driving wi...

City man faces charges for driving with stolen licence plate

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Guardian

The officers determined the 31-year-old Charlottetown man was prohibited from driving and the vehicle displayed a licence plate that was previously reported stolen. CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. - A Charlottetown man faces charges after threatening another man with a weapon in the downtown area Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test Jan 10 PET 1
News Wind warning on Confederation Bridge Jan 7 Long Drop then swim 1
News Winter storm warnings issued in Atlantic Canada... Jan 7 Nature 1
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 2
News Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite Dec '16 TTC eh take the car 1
News Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick... Dec '16 UNMATRIXED 2
Local product highlights awesome Island producers Nov '16 topfeedca 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,858 • Total comments across all topics: 277,930,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC