Charlottetown's outdoor rinks ready for skaters
P.E.I.'s outdoor rinks are best maintained at -6C, but the weather won't co-operate this week. Nine outdoor ice rinks in Charlottetown are ready for public use, though the weather will be less than ideal in the coming days.
