Charlottetown centre offering new programs in 2017
The centre, located at SDU Place on Great George St., is offering five new programs with some beginning before the end of January. There will be a new study of the encyclical Laudato Si: Our Common Home by Pope Francis, which will discuss the spiritual necessity of caring for the Earth.
